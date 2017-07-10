An Evening with NYT Best Selling Author Mary Alice Monroe

Join the Friends of the Corona Public Library (FOL) on Friday, July 28 as they welcome award-winning author and conservationist Mary Alice Monroe.

Mary Alice Monroe is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of 20 novels. She has received numerous awards, including the Award for Writing from the South Carolina Center for the Book, the RT Lifetime Achievement, and Florida Author of Distinction Award. Monroe is an active conservationist and lives in the low-country of South Carolina. Her book, “The Beach House” is being made into a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie (scheduled to air May 2018) starring Andie McDowall.

There are two ways you can join in the fun: a ticketed reception as well as a free author program open to the public. The exclusive ticketed reception with Mary Alice begins at 5:30 p.m. for appetizers, desserts, wine, and beer. Reception attendees will also receive first choice seating. Tickets can be purchased in the FOL BookShop located in the library or online on the FOL website. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

The FREE author program begins at 7 p.m. and seating will be on a first-come-first serve basis. Books will be for sale at event and there will be a book signing.

The library is located at 650 S. Main Street in Corona. If you have any questions about this event, please contact the Friends of the Corona Public Library at 951-279-6604 or email FriendsofCPL@CoronaCA.gov