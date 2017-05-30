Export Trade Assistance Partnerships Program Coming To Corona

On June 7, 2017, the Inland Empire Center for International Trade Development (CITD), will begin its Export Trade Assistance Partnership (ETAP) program in Corona. Co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration, ETAP is a series of four weekly sessions offered to local business leaders and entrepreneurs for free. It is carefully designed to give local business executives strategies, insights, and a ready network of contacts necessary to successfully expand their sales globally through exports. ETAP participants will learn about effective finance and marketing assistance currently available through both state and federal agencies and walk away knowing precisely how to leverage these resources as well as a certificate valued at $800.

This program will be held in Corona City Hall’s Multi-Purpose Room [Map]. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday starting on June 7 and will end on Wednesday, June 28. All those wishing to attend must register online prior to June 7.

About the Center for International Trade Development

Established in 1989, the California Centers for International Trade Development (CITD) are funded by the Chancellor’s Office of the State of California to promote the state’s international trade and competitiveness, assist exporters and importers, and advance economic and job growth. The CITDs assist California businesses in expanding internationally, as well as helping colleges become more globalized.

The California CITDs have offices across the state and provide a full range of trade assistance services to companies and individuals in the state of California. All services are either free or low cost and include one-on-one technical assistance and consulting, market research, training and educational programs, trade leads, and special events in California and abroad.

For more information about CITD, please contact Christopher Moffatt at (951) 571-6443 or email at Christopher.Moffatt@RCC.edu.