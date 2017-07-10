Fall 2017 – West Corona Little League

The West Corona Little League is delighted to announce the upcoming Fall 2017 Player Evaluation and Registration Events! Are you parent, grandparent, or family friend who knows a young boy or girl that loves to play? Mark your calendars, and share the dates! The West Corona Little League is open to boys and girls ages 4 through 16.

Registration runs through August 15, 2017

Register online or come to “Corona Sports Connection” at 514 S, Smith St. unit #B113 Corona Ca 92882 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday -Saturday, Closed on Sunday.

Registration Fees:

$99 per player (League: Ages 6-16*)

$49 per player (League: Ages 4-5*)

No additional costs at registration

*League age is determined by the player’s age prior to August 31st.

About West Corona Little League

West Corona Little League was established in 1990 and is one of three Little League Organizations in the city of Corona. The goal of West Corona Little League is to teach boys and girls good citizenship, discipline, and teamwork while developing their skills and desire to play the game of baseball through hard work and dedication.

The outcome of a game will never outlive the pride of belonging, the experience of playing, the friends and the fun. The essence of Little League is the people, their communities, and the everlasting bond between them. To learn more, visit the West Corona Little League webpage, or the West Corona Little League Facebook Page.