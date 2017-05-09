FATAL PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN UPDATE

On May 6, 2017, at about 11:44 p.m., the Corona Police Department received a 911 call reporting a hit and run collision with a person laying in the roadway in the 800 block of Avenida Del Vista in Corona.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found Jonathan Santos-Cantu, a 20-year-old Corona resident, suffering from major trauma. Santos-Cantu was transported to Corona Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The on-going investigation revealed that Santos-Cantu was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling northbound in the 800 block of Avenida Del Vista. Immediately following the collision, witnesses reported seeing two men pushing a 4-door, 2006, black Lincoln LS4 into the Wal-Mart parking lot. Both men then fled the area on foot. Investigators recovered the vehicle and are currently processing it for evidence.

At this point in the investigation, traffic investigators have identified both men and are seeking the public’s help in locating Eduardo Lopez, a 20-year-old resident of Anaheim, for questioning regarding his involvement in the collision. The second occupant has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Eduardo Lopez, please contact Officer Najmulski at 951-817-5844 or email Tim.Najmulski@CoronaCA.gov. The public may also call the Corona Police Department Communication Center at 951-736-2330, option 3.