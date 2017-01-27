Fender® Center’s Events Showcase & Benefit Kids Rock Free® School of Music

With the New Year there are new opportunities to experience a variety of musical performances. Fender® Center invites you to tune in and let the music by the students and instructors transport you to new dimensions.

February kicks off with the classical sounds of Lee Zimmer’s guitar at One Man-Six Strings on February 11, 2017. This special concert is the next in Fender Center’s Coffeehouse Concert Series to benefit the free and low cost music ed at Kids Rock Free® School of Music. Concert doors will open at 7 p.m. in the Historic Civic Center Community Room. As before there will be refreshments for sale and a raffle for an acoustic guitar. Start the Valentine’s Day celebration early! Tickets are only $10 where Mr. Zimmer is donating his exceptional artistic talent to put kids in music lessons.



Lee Zimmer is very active as a performer and guitar teacher in the Southern California area. Currently, he is adjunct professor of guitar studies at both La Sierra and California Baptist Universities and Riverside Community College. Lee also is music department chairperson for the Fender Center’s Kids Rock Free program, where he developed the curriculum for guitar, bass, and combo band studies. Mr. Zimmer studied classical guitar for several years with Maestro Seiko Sesoko. He also has performed in Master classes with recording artists Manuel Barrueco, Sharon Isben, David Russell, Michael Newman, and Jorge Morel. Lee has arranged music for one, two, and four guitars. His arrangement for two guitars of Le Tombeau de Couperin, by Maurice Ravel, is featured on a CD that he recorded along with guitarist Eric Brenton as Duo Sesoko. Lee has recorded a solo CD entitled encarnacion which features the guitar music of Federico Moreno- Torroba, Agustin Barrios, Manuel de Falla, and others.

Can’t get enough of outstanding performances?

On March 16, 2017 at 6 p.m., a cast of students, friends and family will bring you a rockin’ showcase of talent. Please join Kids Rock Free® in the Civic Center Auditorium for bands, vocalists and instrumentalists. Meet the students and instructors and learn what opportunities exist for you to learn to perform music on stage. All ages are welcome; adults $2, children under 12 are free. Watch for more information on the Kids Rock Free® website and on their Facebook page.

Kids Rock Free also hosts a monthly Acoustic Jam Circle. Bring your acoustic and rhythm instruments, or just your voice and a song to Fender Center at the Civic Center, and jam on the 3rd Wednesday of the month, from 6—7 p.m.

About the Fender® Center

Fender® Center is a non-profit music school providing free and low cost lessons in guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, and vocals for all ages, including a program for toddlers. No child is turned away from Kids Rock Free programs for inability to pay. The fully equipped school and recording studio is located at the Historic Civic Center in Corona, supported by community partnerships, donations and arts endowments. For concert and showcase tickets, visit Purple Pass online or call 951-735-2440.

As First 5 California tells us, “Talk. Read. Sing. It Changes Everything!” Music is the best way to engage children in learning. As a musician your child learns a different language of notes and timing and becomes part of an ensemble that together shares an art form that inspires us all. For more information please email Kids Rock Free® or call the office at 951-735-2440, Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.