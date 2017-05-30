Flag Day at the Corona Veterans Memorial

Do you celebrate Flag day? June 14 is the birthday of the American flag—or the anniversary of the official adoption of The Stars and Stripes, the first national flag of the United States.

The community is invited to join a special Flag Day Celebration presented by the Masons of Corona this Wednesday, June 14. The presentation will take place at the Corona City Hall South Lawn surrounding the Veterans Memorial [MAP], from 11 a.m. to noon. The presenters will be dressed in 1776 attire and the program will feature the building of the US Flag, one piece at a time, explaining what each piece represents. Don’t miss this patriotic event that promises to be both interesting and educational for all!