Foothill / Skyline Parking Extension

On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, City Council approved the installation of additional parking along the south side of Foothill Parkway from Trudy Way to Elysia Street, and the restriction of parking along Trudy Way, Elysia Street, and Skyline Drive. The additional parking on Foothill Parkway will provide 75 more parking spaces in that area, and the re-striping operations are currently underway. In addition, the “No Parking” signs are being installed along Trudy Way, and installation is expected to be completed by the end of the day today, Friday, May 5th. The “No Parking” signs along Elysia Street and Skyline Drive will be installed next week.

As a reminder, the Skyline and Hagador Canyon Trails can be accessed them from the Foothill Parkway Entrance, just west of Trudy Way. Please remember to be respectful to the surrounding neighborhoods by placing your trash and pet waste in appropriate trash receptacles. For more information, please contact the City of Corona Public Works Department at (951) 736-2266.