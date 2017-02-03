Frauds and Scams during Tax Season

Thieves who commit frauds will take advantage of victims at any time. Tax season is often associated with victims receiving telephone calls or emails from people who may sound official, but who are really thieves trying to take your hard-earned money.

The Corona Police Department would like to take a moment to address a couple of ongoing fraudulent phone and email schemes often used by scam artists.

IRS-Impersonation Telephone calls; these incidents have been on the rise in recent months, especially during tax season. As the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) states, “Callers claim to be employees of the IRS, but are not. These con artists can sound convincing when they call, using fake names and bogus identification badge numbers…they may even know a lot about their targets, and alter caller ID to make it look like the IRS is calling.” The callers demand immediate payment and often threaten arrest if the victim does not do what they say.

Another common form of fraud is known as email “phishing.” These emails are typically unexpected and unsolicited by the person receiving them, and may contain links to websites that look like legitimate websites belonging to a government agency or a commercial business, but are only there to lure victims into providing private, financial information. These sites also often contain malware that infects your computer system. The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages, or social media channels to request personal financial information. If you have had no contact with the IRS, and you receive an email that seems like it is from the IRS, it is probably a scam.

The elderly are often the targets of scams by thieves who prey on their vulnerabilities. Encourage your elderly relatives and friends to talk to someone they trust if they receive any calls that make them feel like they have to do what the caller says to prevent something bad from happening to them or someone they know, or if they are promised money from a contest they did not enter or from a person whom they do not know and who claims to need help.

The IRS website reminds you that they will never :

Call to demand immediate payment using a specific method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card, or wire transfer.

Threaten to have law enforcement arrest you for not paying.

Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to appeal the amount you owe.

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

If you believe you have been the target of one of these scams, the Corona Police Department urges you to research the following websites for additional information and reporting procedures:

IRS Tax Scams – Consumer Alerts

IRS – Report Phishing

Federal Bureau of Investigation Common Fraud Schemes