FREE EBOOK AND AUDIOBOOK SERVICES AT THE LIBRARY

The library is happy to announce that the cloudLibrary has been chosen as the exclusive platform for eBooks and downloadable audiobooks!

Corona Public Library is delighted that patrons are using our services as their source for eBooks and audiobooks. Current users of the cloudLibrary have raved of its simplicity. For those who are new to the cloudLibrary system, they can visit www.YourCloudLibrary.com to get set up.

Titles that were purchased for Overdrive will soon be transferred to the cloudLibrary. An expanded selection of eBooks and downloadable audiobooks will all be in one easy-to-use place!

The cloudLibrary is compatible with many devices including: Apple devices, Android tablets and phones, Kindle Fires, and PC and Mac computers. However, basic Kindles (non-Fire Kindles) do not work with the cloudLibrary.

For patrons who been utilizing Overdrive through the Corona Public Library, please be aware that this service will be discontinued on May 1, 2017 and patrons will be encouraged to utilize cloudLibrary instead. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause.

It is simple to sign up for and use the cloudLibrary, but for those needing assistance, patrons can visit the Library for one-on-one assistance.

If you have any questions about this program please contact Abigail Schellberg at 951-279-3728 or email AbbieS@DiscoverCorona.com.