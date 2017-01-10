Register Today for the Free Landscape Class for January!

The City of Corona Department of Water and Power is hosting California Friendly Landscape Training classes this January. The landscape classes are designed to introduce the concept of sustainable landscaping, focusing on creating beautiful, and water-efficient gardens.

Learn six methods to make your garden a California Friendly Garden:

Using a Holistic Approach to Gardening Building a Living Soil Sponge Rethinking Elements of Your Site Right Plant, Right Place Using Rainwater as a Resource Managing Irrigation

Class Dates and Times

Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 9 a.m.to 12 p.m.

Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The last day to RSVP to the Saturday, January 21, 2017 class is Wednesday, January 11, 2017 and the last day to RSVP to the Saturday, January 28, 2017 class is Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

The classes are held at Corona City Hall (Map). All attendees must register. Classes are offered free of charge to the City of Corona Department of Water and Power customers only. Space is limited so sign up today!

Please register today, fill out the online form or call the Water Resources Team at (951) 736-2234 or by e-mail at StopTheDrop@DiscoverCorona.com.