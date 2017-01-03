Free Vocal Workshop and Spring Auditions

Corona is full of talented artists and musicians, are you one of them? The Circle City Chorale (CCC) will he hosting a Free Vocal Workshop as well Spring Auditions. Learn the essentials of rhythm, notes, and scales from the experts at CCC and/or audition for the spring season! Information below.

Free Vocal Workshop

January 7th, 2016, at the Circle City Center

1:00pm-2:30pm – Beginning Rhythm and Sight Reading

3:00pm- 4:30pm – Intermediate Sight Reading

The Circle City Chorale will be hosting a vocal workshop on January 7th, 2016. Learn how to “decode” music notes and rests and how to make sense out of note intervals. The first session will start with the very basics, including note values, time signatures, key signatures, and scales. The second session will pick up where the first session ends and is for people who know the basics but want to improve their sign reading skills. Both sessions will be interactive and lots of fun!

Space is limited and registration is required! To register, please send an email to AngelaRosser.Music@gmail.com or call 951-272-8848.

Spring Auditions

January 9th and 16th, 2016, at St. Johns Episcopal Church

Ever been inspired by quality musicians and wish you could join in the fun? Have some music background, but don’t have an outlet for your hidden talent? Auditions are held for adults with an interest and motivation to sing, soar, and inspire. Ability to carry a part is essential; ability to read scores is preferred. No advance preparation is needed.

Auditions will be held January 9th and 16th, 2016 @ 8:30pm at St. Johns Episcopal Church located at 526 Magnolia Ave, Corona, CA 92879. Contact Circle City Chorale through their website to set an audition time or call Angela Rosser at 951-272-8848.

For more information, visit CircleCityChorale.org.