Looking for more ways to save water and money? The City of Corona Department of Water and Power (DWP) offers FREE water saving devices to all residents to help make your home more water efficient. These devices include 5-minute shower timers, low-flow shower heads, bathroom and kitchen faucet aerators, hose nozzles, and toilet dye tabs.

Low-flow showerheads – Low-flow showerheads use 1.5 gallons per minute or less. To see how much water you use in the shower, time yourself. Then multiply the number of minutes by 1.5 gallons if you have a low-flow showerhead.

Bathroom faucet aerators – Faucet aerators are devices that add air into the water stream. This can help increase the water pressure through the faucet while decreasing the amount of water coming through. Installing aerators on bathroom sinks is a simple, inexpensive way to reduce water inside your home without changing your behavior.

Kitchen faucet aerators – Faucet aerators are devices that add air into the water stream. This can help increase the water pressure through the faucet while decreasing the amount of water coming through. Installing aerators on kitchen sinks is a simple, inexpensive way to reduce water inside your home without changing your behavior.

Hose nozzles – Automatic shut off nozzles with adjustable settings can help you wash your car or water your yard more efficiently.

Toilet dye tabs – Use these dye tabs to check for leaks on your toilets. Leaking toilets can waste between 30 to 500 gallons of water each day. A faulty flapper valve is usually the problem — but it's an easy fix.

Each of these water saving devices are designed to use less water and help you save money on your water bill! To get your FREE bucket of water saving devices, visit the Utility Billing counter at Corona City Hall (Map). For more information, please contact the Water Resources Team at (951) 736-2234 or by e-mail at StopTheDrop@CoronaCA.gov. Start saving water and help Corona be water efficient always!