Friends of the Corona Public Library Expand Fundraising

Founded in 1964, the Friends of the Library, have supported the Corona Public Library through annual donations for books, programs, and building enhancements such as the California Biome murals in the Children’s Room and the beloved tropical fish aquarium. With the dissolution of the Library Foundation, the Friends now include in their mission long-term library growth and adult literacy.

In 2016, the Corona Library Foundation membership determined it was not in a position to carry on the Foundation’s mission. Working with the Friends of the Library Board, the two groups determined that the Friends could assume the goals put forth by the Foundation at its inception. In addition to transfer of existing funds and projects to the Friends, a favorite event (Ladders & Linguine) will continue in February of 2018.

If you have any questions about the Friends of the Corona Public Library please contact Abbie Schellberg at 951-279-3728 or email AbigailS@CoronaCA.gov.