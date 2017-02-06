My Furry Valentine Pet Adoption Event

The City of Corona’s Animal Shelter is temporarily home to many eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. These wonderful companions are waiting for their true love to find them and sweep them off of their paws. You can make their Valentine’s Day dream come true!

On February 13-18, 2017, the Corona Animal Shelter will help you find your Fur-Ever love by offering dogs and cats available for adoption for only $20, which includes the spay & neuter costs. Normal Dog-Licensing fees still apply.

Visit the Animal Shelter, and find that special someone who will be your Furry Valentine!