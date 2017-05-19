Get your Independence Day Fun Zone Wristbands Now!

The City of Corona is hosting its annual Independence Day Festival on Saturday, July 1 at Santana Park, beginning at 4:00 p.m. and we have a great deal for you—ride all the rides and attractions you want for three hours for one low price!

For the first time ever, we are selling wristbands for unlimited rides and attractions during the Independence Day Festival. Wristbands are only usable on the day of the event from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wristbands must be pre-purchased by Friday, June 30, at the Recreation Office, Corona Public Library, or the Circle City Center during normal business hours. Wristbands are $20 each for ages 17 and under and are not transferable. Punch cards will still be available for purchase at the event.

Join us for this year’s Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2017 with the Main Street Parade beginning at 9 a.m. and the Family Festival at Santana Park starting at 4 p.m. You have to get your wristbands for three hours of unlimited attractions by June 30. If you have any questions about Corona’s Independence Day Celebration, please contact Lana Yoshimura at 951-817-5824 or email LanaY@CoronaCA.gov.

Corona’s Independence Day Celebration would not be possible without the support of our generous sponsors: Monster Energy, Thomas Miller Mortuary, the Corona Chamber of Commerce, General Outdoor Advertising, Estancia Del Sol, and the law firm of Best, Best, & Krieger.