Getting the Right Kind of Retail for Our City

In a time when buzz words and catch phrases are thrown at us on a daily basis, it is difficult to fully understand what “shop local,” means to a community and how it –or a lack of it– shapes a community’s retail choices. Like anything else in life, we find ourselves looking over the proverbial fence and wanting what the “other” person has; in this case, what another city may have. Because of the multitude of retail choices and a variety of people, rarely are citizens of a particular jurisdiction completely happy with all of their shopping choices 100% of the time; and so we find ourselves driving to retail opportunities outside of our city limits.

But what is the real driver of retail? Why do some cities have store or restaurants that other cities do not have? Why does a restaurant locate right next to another restaurant with the exact same type of food? Who is controlling this and making sure it is all in the best interest of the citizens?

The short answer is that the retailers control this.

Retailers have market intelligence, which means that if consumers continually shop at a particular type of store, restaurant or fast food, then more of those same uses will begin multiplying near the same location. If a community has a population consisting of mostly families with young children and those families prefer fast-food chains instead of high-end, sit down restaurants, then that community will find itself swarmed with every fast-food chain around. Market intelligence also follows the day-to-day habits of a particular area. For example, if a city is found to have a high number of commuters then that city will likely also find a higher number of gas stations and vehicle-related service businesses to support the needs of the community. Instead of “build it and they will come,” the retail industry relies on the tried and true and locates where its customers already are .

Retail does their own research, and they do it well. Long before a retail store or restaurant has determined their next location, they know everything about that location: from demographics and traffic counts to income levels and spending habits. They know what and how you buy, how often you will buy it and how far you will travel out of your way to get it. These companies spend a lot of time and dollars studying your credit card receipts and analyzing your shopping habits. Did you think that “club card” was just a way for you to save money? No, it is also one way that they track you.

The City controls business options to a point . A big misconception is that a city government (or any government) can control the type of retail or brand-names that move in to or out of a jurisdiction. Cities have zoning plans and those plans allow for areas of retail; within those areas of retail might be some further detail as to the kind of businesses that are or are not allowed. Beyond that, though, a City has very little control over what commercial landlords and tenants choose to do with their properties. For example, if a landlord wanted to fill a shopping plaza with all pet stores, there is little the City can do to prevent this. Although this might be a bad business decision on the landlord’s part, if it is allowed within that zone it would therefore be beyond the scope of the City. Instead, the shopping habits of the plaza’s patrons would dictate the fate of those stores and most likely only the best pet store would survive in that plaza. If a landlord has a vacancy, any legal business that meets the zoning requirements can technically lease that spot; then it is just a matter of who signs on the dotted line first. That being said, many cities have Economic/Business Development Departments that continually work with both the retailers and the landlords to encourage the best fit for the community; but this cannot be backed by any legal action.

Business is still business. Arguably one of the best facets of the US government is that it allows business to be private. Government’s role is to set up processes and procedures to level the playing field and make sure every citizen has a safe and equal chance at the same goal. Therefore, the government cannot easily dictate what kind of retail it would like to see in a particular location. Just like in #2, if the zoning requirements are met, that retail might end up to be a shoe store, a restaurant or a workout gym. Cities cannot interfere with the business details of a commercial property owner; only market research and commercial trends will dictate that.

Brick-and-mortar retail is struggling. Ever since the invention of online shopping, brick-and-mortar retail has been struggling. Many big names have been lost in recent years, such as Sports Chalet, Circuit City and Levitz Furniture; and many more continue to struggle and even decline. Macy’s just announced it will be closing 68 more stores nationwide this year. The biggest challenge this leaves is that as these well-known, national and international companies are leaving behind very large vacancies in retail properties and there are very few stepping up to re-use those locations. Property owners, landlords and City governments have been working together for years to address this situation, but very few have readily easy answers. In some cases, you may see a former department store being reused by multiple different retailers or food uses; a strategy that ultimately must be executed by the property owner. Economic Development Departments continually work with property owners for new ideas and connections for these re-use opportunities, but the ultimate decision to make this happen falls on the property owner.

Retail needs rooftops and proximity to multi-family. Retail needs people, people need to shop local. The more rooftops that are located near a retail center, the better that center and the retail in it tends to do. Period. Most retailers will do a 1-, 5- and 10-mile radius search before considering a site. What they are assessing with this is the density of people and the incomes associated. If those numbers don’t match what the retailer is looking for, that business is not going to locate there – and while the income numbers may vary based on the type of business, they are all looking for LOTS of people to be living very near their location.

It is still location, location, location. This old adage is still very much used today and still a very important aspect of a retailer choosing its next location. If the numbers just aren’t there with traffic counts and income levels, certain retailers will never bless a particular location. Most retail chains have a multitude of criteria that needs to be met for their next location: near a hotel, near the freeway, on the “morning-side” of traffic, etc. Some of these details can be met or overcome by the retailer working with a local Economic Development Department. Often these departments can help the retailer to see the opportunities in a community, rather than just pulling raw data; and these departments work hard at that every day.

The long and short of it is retailers know your shopping habits. If you are driving two cities over to shop at a particular department store, they know this and their motivation to open a store closer to you is minimal. If shopping trends continually indicate that most people in a particular city choose to drive out of town to shop, newer and better retail will not locate there. If research shows that fast food does really well in an area where high-end eateries have failed, fast food will continue to locate there. Businesses, like people, tend to flock to where they will flourish.

But wait… there is something you can do! By shopping in-town and spending your money in establishments that you hope to see more of, you are sending a message to the marketplace that you want more of this; and the market will respond. But this takes time and continual commitment to showing these retailers that you mean business.