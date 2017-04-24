The Grand Tour: History, Heritage & Architecture of the Circle City

The Corona Historic Preservation Society is hosting the Grand Tour: a curbside view of the history, heritage and architecture of the Circle City. The event will be held May 13, 2017 as a variety of bus tours will begin at the Corona Heritage Park in Corona and begin on a tour through our historic district.

Tour times include 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are for sale online, at the Corona Heritage Park, and at the Corona Chamber of Commerce. Pre-sale tickets are $15 and will increase to $20 day of the event. There are a limited number of tickets available, limited space per tour, so early purchasing is encouraged.

For more information please email CHPSInfo@Yahoo.com or call 951-898-2044.