“Growing up in Corona in the 1970s” Panel Discussion

Anti-Vietnam War protests, the Watergate scandal, bell-bottoms, emergence of disco music, princess telephones, listening to music with 8-track tapes. Sound familiar? Do these items make you hark back to the 1970s, or were you just too young to remember such vivid hallmarks of this decade?

Corona Historic Preservation Society (CHPS) will put these items in focus, along with many others, for its fourth annual decades panel entitled “Growing up in Corona in the 1970s” which will be held February 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Community Room of the Historic Civic Center (Map) The event is free and open to the public, and anyone may attend. After the discussion, light refreshments will be served. There will also be time to meet and greet other attendees as well as chat with the six panelists.

Three years ago in June 2013, CHPS kicked off the series with a look back titled “Growing Up in Corona in the 1940s.” It was a great success; panelists were witty, insightful, and full of knowledge about Corona. It warmed the hearts of attendees and helped add to our understanding of Corona’s rich heritage. Successive panel discussions, two years ago for the 1950s and last year for the 1960s, added to our understanding of bygone eras.

This event will again provide a fabulous opportunity to learn from those who experienced firsthand what it was like to reside in town during the 1970s. Sweet stories will be shared, humorous anecdotes and historical facts will emerge as panel members share their memories of living in “The Circle City” during the 1970s. Members of the audience will have an opportunity to share with each other their own experiences in the former “Lemon Capital of the World,” and mingle with old friends.

Invited panelists are Corona High School alumni who graduated throughout the 1970s decade: Randy Rawson (1970), Paula Danner Montanez (1973), Elaine Bechtel Norland (1974), Bret Keesler (1976), Cyndi Sandoval Yancu (1978), and Peter Espinoza (1978). Pictured below, left to right.

One of the goals of CHPS is to promote preservation through education about Corona’s history. This panel discussion series serves this purpose and helps us meet this very important goal. Don’t miss this entertaining dialogue!

Check out previously held discussions on the CHPS YouTube Channel. You may also access videos by going to YouTube.com and entering “Corona Historic Preservation Society” in the Search function. The panel discussion on the 1970s will also be professionally videotaped. It will be made available online at the Corona Historic Preservation Society’s YouTube Channel.