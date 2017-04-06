Healthy Corona: Grocery Store Tours

Healthy Corona is hosting a local grocery store tour this month and you’re invited. Join us on April 27, 2017 at Stater Brothers at 1193 Magnolia Avenue in Corona from 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The event is free to attend and all ages are welcome to learn more about your local grocery store and ways to navigate it to better health!

The tour will include:

Meeting the Store Staff

Reading food labels

Finding healthy options in every aisle

Comparing similar products

Tips to stretch your food dollar

Free cookbooks and shopping totes

Healthy Corona is partnering with Champions for Change, Stater Brothers Markets, Riverside University Health System Public Health, Max Muscle, and Corona Fit Body Bootcamp!

Store Tour Coordinator

Cherice Hendrickson

951-358-5977

CHendrickson@Rivcocha.org