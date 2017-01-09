Healthy Corona’s Reach 4 Your Health Challenge

Ready to get your healthy on!?!?! Lighten Up Corona’s popular weight and fat loss challenge is back!

In September 2010, the Corona City Council created a Community Wellness Program that had the goals to improve the overall health of City of Corona residents, to promote a healthy and active lifestyle amongst the community, to encourage residents to utilize parks and recreational facilities in the community, to engage community members in fun and supportive activities that lead to healthier lifestyles, and to provide residents of Corona with knowledge and skills needed to improve their attitudes and behaviors concerning health.

Since the start of the Healthy Community Initiative, the City of Corona has implemented many new activities and projects that promote healthier lifestyles for its residents. The Healthy Corona website was created to provide knowledge to our community about these activities that local businesses and nonprofit organizations have put together as well as links to other resources.

The City of Corona invites you to take advantage of opportunities to change your lifestyle and increase your involvement in our community by taking part in some of the activities and projects available to you.healthy

So let’s get ready to GET HEALTHY starting JANUARY 28th with a 10-week HEALTH PROGRAM that includes weekly passes from a HOST of LOCAL gyms and group training facilities, official weekly weigh-ins to keep you FOCUSED and ACCOUNTABLE with your progress, a smart meal plan example with grocery list, and bi-weekly classes at the Circle City Center focusing on NUTRITION and EXERCISE with physical activity demonstrations.

You’ll learn life skills in attaining and maintaining a healthy body and fitness level. Multiple winners will receive prizes worth over $250. Kids activities focused on nutrition and exercise provided by the Riverside Health Dept. are available during the bi-weekly demonstrations, too!!! Teenagers can register when parent or guardian registers as well, but are not eligible for prizes. SIGN UP TODAY TO SECURE YOUR SPOT!!

The program begins on Saturday, January 28th at the Circle City Center. Registration is available now:

TWO registration #s:

Teens $15 #17182 Click Here to Register

Adults $30 #17183 Click Here to Register