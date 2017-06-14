Inspire Life Skills Training, Inc. invites the community to the upcoming “Heroes in Action” fundraiser on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at the Riverside Marriot Convention Center [MAP]. Guests will join together as heroes for foster and homeless youth. There will be a live auction, great raffle prizes, personal stories from Inspire’s youth, live music and so much more.

Tickets are only $85 per person, or $750 for a table of 10 guests. For more information about the fundraiser, visit the Event Facebook page. To purchase tickets, visit www.InspireLifeSkils.org or contact Krista Langford at 951-314-2238.

About Inspire Life Skills Training, Inc.

Inspire Life Skills Training, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides housing assistance, life skills training, and education and employment support for youth aging-out of the foster care system. Participants in the program live independently, participate in individual and group life skills instruction, and receive counseling, healthcare access and mentoring. All programs are designed to assist the youth in achieving their education and employment goals so they can become self-sufficient.

Inspire aims to reach the underserved, low income population of “aged-out” foster youth through a variety of services including: providing safe and stable housing, education/career guidance, life skills classes, part-time employment, and mentoring.