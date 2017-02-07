HHW Collection Event March 11th & 12th

There will be a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection event at the City of Corona City Hall parking lot (Map), on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is open to all Corona and Riverside County residents.
Drop off any leftover hazardous materials from your home or garage!
|Acceptable Items:
|Unacceptable Items:
|• Paint • Shellacs • Paint thinner • Turpentine • Epoxies • Resins • Adhesives • Caulking • Paint stripper • Varnishes • Wood stain • Wood preservative• Used Oil & Filters • Antifreeze • Gasoline & Diesel • Automotive chemicals • Lighter fluid • Kerosene lamp oil • Brake fluid • Transmission fluid
• Batteries • Fluorescent tube & bulbs • Smoke detectors • Mercury devices • Cooking Oil • Light Ballasts
• Televisions • Computers • Monitors • Electronic devices
• Pesticides • Herbicides • Poisons • Fertilizers • Moth balls • Garden chemicals • Flea powder • BBQ Propane tanks
• Cleaners • Cosmetic chemicals • Aerosol cans • Pool chemicals • Drain openers • Laundry chemicals • Disinfectants • Degreasers
• Needles • Sharps • Unused medication
|
Household Hazardous Waste collection events provide you the opportunity to properly dispose of HHW and Electronic Waste (E-Waste) and it’s FREE! Here are some important guidelines to follow:
- You may bring up to fifteen (15) gallons of a hazardous liquid waste or a total of 125 pounds maximum per car, per trip. Multiple trips are allowed.
- Keep original labels on containers. Container shall be marked, and secured to prevent leaks. Do not mix materials. Containers holding gasoline will not be returned.
- Use a sturdy box to transport the HHW materials in the trunk of your car.
- For a complete listing of acceptable HHW items, please click here.
This event will be canceled in the presence of rain and/or excessive winds. For a listing of upcoming events, permanent HHW Facilities, and additional information, please visit the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources website or call 800-304-2226.