HHW Collection Event March 11th & 12th

There will be a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection event at the City of Corona City Hall parking lot (Map), on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is open to all Corona and Riverside County residents.

Drop off any leftover hazardous materials from your home or garage!

Acceptable Items: Unacceptable Items: • Paint • Shellacs • Paint thinner • Turpentine • Epoxies • Resins • Adhesives • Caulking • Paint stripper • Varnishes • Wood stain • Wood preservative• Used Oil & Filters • Antifreeze • Gasoline & Diesel • Automotive chemicals • Lighter fluid • Kerosene lamp oil • Brake fluid • Transmission fluid • Batteries • Fluorescent tube & bulbs • Smoke detectors • Mercury devices • Cooking Oil • Light Ballasts • Televisions • Computers • Monitors • Electronic devices • Pesticides • Herbicides • Poisons • Fertilizers • Moth balls • Garden chemicals • Flea powder • BBQ Propane tanks • Cleaners • Cosmetic chemicals • Aerosol cans • Pool chemicals • Drain openers • Laundry chemicals • Disinfectants • Degreasers • Needles • Sharps • Unused medication

Protect our workers. Sharps must be in sealed hard plastic containers. No loose sharps. Government, Business, Non-Profit, or Out-of- County Hazardous Waste

Explosives or Ammunition

Controlled Substances

Infectious Waste (except Sharps)

Asbestos

Radioactive Material (except smoke detectors)

Remediation Material

Containers larger than 5 gallons or weighing more than 50 pounds

Appliances

Tires

Waste in 55-gallon drums

Household Hazardous Waste collection events provide you the opportunity to properly dispose of HHW and Electronic Waste (E-Waste) and it’s FREE! Here are some important guidelines to follow:

You may bring up to fifteen (15) gallons of a hazardous liquid waste or a total of 125 pounds maximum per car, per trip. Multiple trips are allowed.

Keep original labels on containers. Container shall be marked, and secured to prevent leaks. Do not mix materials. Containers holding gasoline will not be returned.

Use a sturdy box to transport the HHW materials in the trunk of your car.

For a complete listing of acceptable HHW items, please click here.

This event will be canceled in the presence of rain and/or excessive winds. For a listing of upcoming events, permanent HHW Facilities, and additional information, please visit the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources website or call 800-304-2226.