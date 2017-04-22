Hit & Run Collision

On Friday, April 21, 2017 at about 4:45 p.m., the Corona Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run traffic collision at the intersection of West Sixth Street and Vicentia Avenue. Officers arrived and found an adult female pedestrian in the roadway with major injuries. The victim was taken to Riverside Community Hospital where she is being treated. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Video surveillance cameras of the intersection showed a black Mercedes Benz SUV, possibly a 2005 or 2006 ML-350, turn northbound on Vicentia Avenue, from West Sixth Street, striking the pedestrian who was in the crosswalk at the time. The Mercedes-Benz continued north on Vicentia without stopping and was last seen northbound on Cota Street toward River Road a short time after the collision. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz appears to be a female. The airbags on the Mercedes-Benz activated and the SUV should have front-end collision damage. No other vehicles were involved.

The Corona Police Department Collision Response Team responded and is conducting the investigation. Traffic Accident Investigators, with assistance from the Corona Police Department Investigative Division, are currently working leads related to this case. Please review the video and still image showing the suspect vehicle on the Corona Police Department Facebook page.

Any witnesses to this incident, or anyone with information regarding the involved Mercedes-Benz, is asked to call Traffic Investigator Jason Gardner at 951-817-5784.