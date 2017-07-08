HIT AND RUN INJURY TRAFFIC INVESTIGATION

CORONA, CA- The Corona Police Department is currently seeking information from the public regarding a hit and run traffic collision.

On July 8, 2017, at approximately 1:11 a.m., the Corona Police Department responded to a hit and run traffic collision in the 900 block of Beverly Road. According to witnesses, a 20-year-old male victim was standing next to the driver’s door of a vehicle when a truck traveling west on Beverly Road struck the victim causing major injuries.

The driver of the truck failed to stop and continued traveling westbound on Beverly Road from the scene of the collision. The suspect vehicle is described as a white or gray midsize truck, with collision damage to the driver’s side front bumper, headlight, and fender.

If you have any information about this hit and run investigation please contact Traffic Investigator Clark Eveland at 951-817-5764 or email Clark.Eveland@CoronaCA.gov