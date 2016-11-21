Holiday Safety Tips

Corona PD cares about your well-being & safety! Follow these safety tips to ensure your safety through the holiday season! Mid-November to early-January is a busy time for families to gather together, travel, and host parties. You can contribute to our community safety and security by taking special precautions. You can never be too careful.

Car Safety: Do not leave packages or valuables visible within your car. Always lock your doors and windows and don’t forget to set your alarm or use an anti-theft device.

Shopping Trips: Always be aware of your surroundings. If shopping at night, go with a friend or family member.

Shopping with Little Ones: Teach children to stay close to you at all times while shopping and never allow children to make unaccompanied trips to the restroom.

Package Delivery: With the online shopping trend, more people are having packages stolen right off their front porch. If you are expecting a package, request signature confirmation or have a trusted neighbor hold the package for you!

Gift Package Disposal: Dispose of big gift boxes discreetly. Packaging for items such as TV’s, computers, etc., should be broken down before disposing. Do not let everyone see the wonderful gifts your family received during the holidays.

Answering the Door: Criminals can often try and scope out your home posing as a sales person or someone looking for charitable donations. Be cautious when talking to people and do not let them in your home.

Leave the Lights On: Leave outside lights on at night or set them on a timer. During the day, leave the radio or television on so the house looks and sounds occupied.

Traveling: If you are going away for the holidays, have a neighbor or family member watch your house and pick up your newspapers and mail.

For more information contact the Corona Police Department at 951-736-2330.

If you need non-emergency dispatch, press extension “3.”