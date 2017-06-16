Homicide Suspect Arrested

On November 23, 2016, at about 7 p.m., Corona Police and Corona Fire responded to a report of an unconscious female with injuries at a home in the 1000 block of E. Grand Blvd. The victim, 46-year-old Sharmon Intili was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This investigation, which has been ongoing since the original 9-1-1 call was received, resulted in the service of multiple search warrants at various locations. Detectives have received assistance from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Scientific Investigations Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the State of California Department of Justice Laboratory and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

On Thursday, June 15, 2017, Corona Police detectives arrested 42-year-old Mark Aaron Brierley for the homicide of his ex-girlfriend, Sharmon Intili which occurred in 2016. Brierley was taken into custody without incident as he left work in the City of Jurupa Valley and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside on the charge of homicide. His bail is set at $3,000,000.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Brad Voorhees at 951-279-3662 or email Brad.Voorhees@CoronaCA.gov.