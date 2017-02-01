Save the Date: Independence Day Celebration



Mark your calendars! This year’s Independence Day Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, 2017 with the Main Street Parade beginning at 9 a.m. and the Family Festival at Santana Park (Map) starting at 4 p.m.

A community survey was conducted from December 22, 2016 to Jan. 8, 2017 and it resulted in 2,379 responses with 53 percent of respondents voting to host the event on Saturday to save the city money on the cost of the event and allow residents to celebrate July 4th with family.

The community should expect another great parade, festival, and fireworks show in Corona to commemorate America’s Independence Day. Additional information and parade applications will be available in spring 2017. If you have any questions about this event, please contact Lana Yoshimura at 951-817-5824 or email LanaY@DiscoverCorona.com.

The City of Corona invites you to join us for a spectacular Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2017!