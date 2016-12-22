Independence Day Celebration Survey

In 2016, The City of Corona held its annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 2, 2016 rather than on July 4th. This change in date saved the City $112,000 (including $40,000 in stage, lighting, and sound services generously provided by Monster Energy). By moving the event to Saturday, the City reduced overtime costs and negotiated with vendors to reduce their fees. This saved more than $72,000. Further, had we not changed the date, Monster Energy would have been unavailable to assist with the event and the City would have had to pay a contractor to provide stage, lighting, and sound for the event.

The City is considering keeping the event on the Saturday before July 4th in 2017 to, again, save money. The annual Independence Day Celebration, Festival and Parade would be hosted on July 1. Because it is a community event, the City of Corona would like to hear your opinion. Do you favor the City holding the Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 1 in order to save money? Or do you think it is important that Corona host the event on July 4th, even if it costs more to do so.

For more information, please contact the Library and Recreation Services Department at 951-736-2241.