Independence Day Offers Unlimited Fun in Corona

The City of Corona Library and Recreation Services Department is hosting its annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2017 with our annual Main Street Parade, Family Festival, and Fireworks.

The Main Street Parade begins at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Ontario and and moves north to Olive Street.

The endless amount of fun will continue at the Family Festival at Santa Ana Park (Map) starting at 4 p.m. with the newest addition of fun zone wristbands for unlimited rides and attractions from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wristbands must be pre-purchased by Friday, June 30, 2017 at the Recreation Office at City Hall, the Corona Public Library, or the Circle City Center. The $20 wristbands are non transferable and available for kids ages 17 and under. Traditional punch cards will still be available for purchase at the event.

The live entertainment at the festival will begin at 5 p.m. with Cutting Edge from the Kids Rock Free School of Music followed by the return of Corona’s local band—Yard Sale! Yard Sale is an 8-piece, high energy, horn driven, powerhouse band that covers all the best dance hits from the 70s through today!

The celebration concludes with a formal program and military tribute at approximately 8:30 p.m. with the eagerly anticipated fireworks to occur immediately following.

If you have any questions about the event please contact Lana Yoshimura at 951-817-5824 or email Lana.Yoshimura@CoronaCA.gov.

FESTIVAL PARKING INFO–

Free parking will be available at Lee Pollard HS (Map) and Crossroads Church (Map – enter off Fullerton St.). There is also a free shuttle from Santiago HS (Map) beginning at 5:30PM which will conveniently take you to/from the event at Santana Park.