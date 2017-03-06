Independence Day Parade 2017 Applications

On Saturday, July 1,2017 the City of Corona invites you to the annual Main Street USA Independence Day Parade!

Join local organizations, sports teams, businesses, and residents to celebrate the founding of our great nation. Drawing more than 4,000 families, friends, and neighbors, the Parade takes place on Main Street from Ontario to Olive Streets. This year’s Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 1st.

Applications for parade entry are available through the Corona Library and Recreation Services Department and on the division website at: bit.ly/coronaparade2017.

Entry fees are currently $45 but will increase to $60 on April 29, 2017 and to $100 on May 27, 2017. Applications will not be accepted after June 9, 2017.

Be part of this Corona tradition by registering your organization, team, business, or even your family for the Main Street Parade!