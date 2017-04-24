INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE EARLY BIRD PRICING ENDS SOON

Is your organization or team participating in the Main Street Independence Day Parade? If so, take advantage of the early bird price of $45 by submitting your application by Friday, April 28, 2017!

Join local organizations, sports teams, businesses, and residents to celebrate the founding of our great nation by marching in the Main Street Independence Day Parade on Saturday, July 1st. The annual event draws 4,000 spectators to Main Street from Ontario to Olive Streets to cheer on their family, friends, and neighbors. This year’s Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 1st.

Applications for parade entry are available at Corona Library and Recreation Services Department at City Hall, the Circle City Center, and on the division website.

Entry fees are currently $45 but will increase to $60 on April 29, 2017 and to $100 on May 27, 2017. The final deadline for Parade Applications is June 9, 2017.

Be part of this Corona tradition by registering your organization, team, business, or even your family for the Main Street Parade!