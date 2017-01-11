Independence Day Survey Results

In 2016, The City of Corona held its annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 2, 2016 rather than on July 4th. This change in date saved the City $112,000 (including $40,000 in stage, lighting, and sound services generously provided by Monster Energy). By moving the event to Saturday, the City reduced overtime costs and negotiated with vendors to reduce their fees. This saved more than $72,000. Further, had we not changed the date, Monster Energy would have been unavailable to assist with the event and the City would have had to pay a contractor to provide stage, lighting, and sound for the event. Due to the cost savings incurred in 2016, the City is considering keeping the event on the Saturday before July 4th in 2017 to, again, save money. The annual Independence Day Celebration, Festival and Parade would be hosted on July 1. Because it is a community event, the City of Corona reached out for input from the community in the form of a survey from Dec. 22, 2016 through Jan. 9, 2016.



The City received a total of 2,379 responses from the survey, broken down in the graphic below. Please click here to view all comments left on the survey from the community.

The results of the survey were discussed today, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. in the Public Services Committee Meeting, and the Committee was in agreement with the survey results to move the date of the Independence Day Celebration to Saturday, July 1st, but it will go to full City Council for a vote and further discussion.

The item will be discussed at the January 18th City Council Meeting which is held at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

Thank you to all of our community members who took part in the survey, we look forward to celebrating Independence Day with you!