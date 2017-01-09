Jazzercise, Inc. Announces Free Classes for Young Women in 2017

Jazzercise, Inc. has announced a new initiative for 2017 that supports the growth and development of young women by offering free classes to girls aged 16-21. Dubbed GirlForce, the program aims to empower young women by giving them a place to get fit, learn healthy habits, and find a place they belong in their communities.

“Last June at the State of Women Summit hosted by the White House, so many amazing speakers talked about the importance of helping girls as they grow up and a light bulb went off for me,” says CEO and Founder Judi Sheppard Missett. “As a mom of two girls, I know that young women confront unique challenges and we know what physical activity does for us. We hope that offering girls a safe place for them to get fit can help… so they can become strong women!”

Set to launch in January 2017, participating Jazzercise locations will encourage teens and college-aged women to join the movement and learn to “dance their own path.”

Girls who are interested in joining the GirlForce can find more information at jazzercise.com/GirlForce or follow @jazzerciseinc Instagram page.

Corona Jazzercise center is a wonderful location for women from all over Corona, Norco, and Eastvale to find encouragement, fitness, fun and friends.

You can follow locally on Instagram at @coronajazzercise or on Facebook at JazzerciseCorona. You can reach them at 951-735-6939 or email coronajazzercise@gmail.com

Corona Jazzercise is located at 762 N. Main Street, Corona, CA 92880