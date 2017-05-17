King’s Court Adult Basketball– Claim the Crown!

The City of Corona Library and Recreation Services Department announces the summer season of its King’s Court Adult 5 Man League. Starting in June, the City invites those interested to bring their squad and participate in a fun, competitive, and structured league.

The King’s Court Adult 5 Man League features a nine game season with playoffs at the end of the season. The League also offers weekly player stats, season standings, and awards for the Championship team as well as MVP’s in multiple categories.

Games will take place for the Tuesdays +30 Division starting on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the Corona Civic Center Gym (502 S. Vicentia Avenue). The Thursday Open Division will begin Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Corona Circle City Center (365 N. Main Street). League fees are $390 per team for the season and a $25 referee fee per game.

To register or for more information, please contact the Library and Recreation Services Department at 951-736-2241. Lace up those shoes, get off the bench, and claim the adult basketball crown this season!