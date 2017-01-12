King’s Court Adult Basketball League | Claim the Crown

The City of Corona Library and Recreation Services Department announces the spring season of its King’s Court Adult 5-Man Basketball League. Starting in February, the City invites those interested to bring their squad and participate in a fun, competitive, and structured league.

King’s Court features a 9-game season and playoffs. The League also offers weekly player stats, standings, and awards for the Championship team and MVP’s in multiple categories.

Games are played Tuesday evenings, beginning February 7th, at the Corona Civic Center Gym (502 S. Vicentia Avenue) for our +30 Division. The Sunday Open Division games begin February 12th at the Corona Circle City Center (365 N. Main Street). Team fees are $390 for the season and in addition to a $25 per game referee fee.

Lace up those shoes, get off the bench, and claim the adult basketball crown this season! To register or to get more information please contact the Library and Recreation Services Department at 951-736-2241.