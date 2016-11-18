KKNH College Drive

Did you know? 7 out of 10 students are affected by the stress of trying to pay for college and keep up with their monthly expenses. 1 in 4 children are being raised in a single parented home, and nearly half are living below the poverty line.

Karol Kares Nancy’s Here (KKNH), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Corona, is asking for the community’s support to help make a difference in someone else’s life. The organization’s charitable mission to serve the community by providing resources to college students who may be experiencing economic challenges, children from single parent homes, and minor aged orphans.

KKNH will be hosting a College Drive Donation on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Promenade Park (Map), from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You may also drop off donations at the Circle City Center (Map), now through Tuesday, November 29, 2016.

Your assistance will help tremendously in bettering not only the lives of the younger generation, but the future that they will one day shape. KKNH’s efforts are focused on the following:

For college students, KKNH provides personal hygiene products, basic school supplies (pencils, pens, backpacks, calculators, etc), and gift cards for groceries. For children, KKNH provides clothing, shoes, and basic school supplies ( pencils, backpacks, paper, crayons, etc).

Donations from the community immensely help improve the lives of many people! The organization thanks you for your consideration because Karol Kares Nancy’s Here! For further information, please contact Carol Nassar at 951-496-1901.