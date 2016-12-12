Library & Recreation Services Holiday Hours

In observance of the coming holidays, City facilities will be closed Friday, December 23rd through Monday, December 26th and Friday, December 30th through Monday, January 2nd.

In addition to these closures, the Circle City Center (365 N. Main Street) and the Corona Senior Center (921 S. Belle) will be closed December 27th through 29th. The Corona Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. December 27th through 29th.

If you have any questions about holiday hours, please contact Abigail Schellberg at 951-279-3728 or by email at Abigails@DiscoverCorona.com.

On behalf of the City of Corona, have a safe and joyous holiday season!