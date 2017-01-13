West Corona Little League | Spring 2017

The West Corona Little League is delighted to announce the upcoming Spring 2017 Player Evaluation and Registration Events! Are you parent, grandparent, or family friend who knows a young boy or girl that loves to play? Mark your calendars, and share the dates!

The West Corona Little League is open to boys and girls ages 4 through 16. Player evaluations will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 9 a.m. at Butterfield Park Field #1 (Map).

Registration Events are as follows:

Saturday, January 14, 2017: 10 a.m. – noon at Butterfield Park

Monday, January 16, 2017: 2 – 5 p.m. at Butterfield Park

Wednesday, January 18, 2017: 6 – 8 p.m. at Frozen D’light on Green River

Saturday, January 21, 2017: 10 a.m. – 12 noon at Butterfield Park

Thursday, January 26, 2017: 6 – 8 p.m. at Ralph’s on Green River

Thursday, January 26, 2017: 5 – 7 p.m. at Farmer Boy’s on Railroad

You can also register your child online! Click here for Online Registration.

Registration Costs:



Ages 4-6: $120.00

Ages 7-12: $135.00

Ages 13+: $150.00

About West Corona Little League

West Corona Little League was established in 1990 and is one of three Little League Organizations in the city of Corona. The goal of West Corona Little League is to teach boys and girls good citizenship, discipline, and teamwork while developing their skills and desire to play the game of baseball through hard work and dedication.

The outcome of a game will never outlive the pride of belonging, the experience of playing, the friends and the fun. The essence of Little League is the people, their communities, and the everlasting bond between them. To learn more, visit the West Corona Little League webpage, or the West Corona Little League Facebook Page.