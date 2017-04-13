Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Survey

Hazard Mitigation

The City of Corona is conducting a 5 year update to our Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP). The intent of the plan is to help identify, reduce or remove long-term risk and protect people and property from the effects of events like earthquake, fire, flood, terrorism, etc. Under the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 (Public Law 106-390), State, Local and Tribal governments are required to develop a hazard mitigation plan to be eligible for certain federal disaster assistance.

Hazard mitigation planning is the process governments use to identify risks and vulnerabilities associated with natural disasters and to develop long-term strategies for protecting people and property in future hazard events. The process results in a mitigation plan that offers a strategy for breaking the cycle of disaster damage, reconstruction, and repeated damage. The planning process and the resultant plan bring together a framework for developing feasible and cost-effective mitigation projects. It is important to state that there may not be funds currently available for identified projects, but it is important to identify them, in the event funds become available during this plan life cycle.

Opportunities for Input

A draft of the current LHMP is available for review and comment by the public and all interested stakeholders. Our hopes are to receive public input as to hazards unique to our jurisdiction that may not have been addressed in the master planning document or may not have been an identified hazard at the time the 2012 plan was written. This feedback will be used during the review and updating process.