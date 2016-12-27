Lois Krieger Grant

In partnership with Western Municipal Water District, the City of Corona Department of Water and Power offers the Lois B Krieger Water Project grant to local educators. Through creative and out of the box activities, this program provides opportunities for teachers to implement innovative lessons on the significance of water and the important role water plays in our community. Grants of up to $700 were awarded to local schools to further educate their classes on water related projects.

The 2016 Lois B Krieger grant recipients from Corona schools were:

Tracy Espinosa with Santiago High School – Testing the Effects of Recycled Water on Living Organisms

Sunny Kaura with Centennial High School – Soil Cleans my H2O

Abbe Kya with Centennial High School – Environmental Effects of Pollution on Drinking Water

Joseph Scott with Centennial High School – Soil Absorption

Christopher Spencer with Santiago High School – Learning Water Conservation through Gardening

Lindsay Stotts with Centennial High School – Clean Campus, Clean Water

Congratulations to the 2016 grant recipients on their efforts to learn and teach others to be more water efficient in the City of Corona! For more information on Lois B Krieger grant opportunities, contact the Water Resources Team at 951-736-2234 or by e-mail at StopTheDrop@DiscoverCorona.com.