Major Injury Traffic Collision on Via Pacifica

On March 28, 2017 at approximately 12:55 a.m., the Corona Police Department and Corona Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Via Pacifica regarding a traffic collision involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that a sedan was travelling south on Via Pacifica and struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway. The driver of the sedan was not injured. He remained on scene and notified police.

The Corona Police Department’s Collision Response Team responded and is handling the investigation. There have been no arrests made in this case and it is unknown if alcohol, drugs or speed were a factor in the collision.

If you have any information about this investigation please contact Officer Jason Gardner at 951-817-5784 or email Jason.Gardner@DiscoverCorona.com.