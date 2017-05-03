Mother’s Day Pet Adoption Event

The City of Corona Animal Shelter is celebrating Mother’s Day with an adoption event to make it easier than ever to open your heart and home to a shelter pet. Give Mom the gift that she is sure to love and adopt a cat or dog who is anxiously awaiting a new home.

Monday, May 8th through Saturday, May 13th all available dogs and cats can be adopted for only $20, which includes the cost of spay and neuter. Normal dog licensing and microchip fees still apply.

To all the Mothers of kids with four legs and fur, we celebrate YOU! Happy Mother’s Day!

For more information, please call 951-736-2309 or visit the Corona Animal Shelter at 1330 Magnolia Avenue, Corona, CA 92879. You can also check out adoptable dogs and adoptable cats online at www.petharbor.com or by downloading the City of Corona Mobile App.