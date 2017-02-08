The Corona Public Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, from 6 to 8: 30 p.m. in the Community Rooms. Teens in grades 7 through 12 are invited to join the dinner theater in which audience members will cooperate with each other and interact with performance cast members in order to solve a fictitious murder scene. Gather clues provided throughout the plot and use them to deduce the identity and motive of the “murderer.”

The event is free and open to the first 30 teens to sign-up at the Adult Information Desk. A waiting list will also be available for interested teens. The last day to sign up is Monday, March 6.

Will you solve the Murder Mystery? Winning sleuths will receive a Barnes & Noble gift card! For more information, contact the Corona Public Library at (951) 736-2388.