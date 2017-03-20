Music is in the Air at the Corona Senior Center

Do you enjoy creating melodies or playing cover songs? If so, the Corona Senior Center invites you to be part of the Acoustic Music Circle.

The Acoustic Music Circle is the place to share and create music with others. Bring your acoustic and rhythm instruments, your voice, and a song. All levels are welcome! Songs will be rotated around the Circle so bring lead sheets, sheet music, or be prepared to share the chords with the group. The Acoustic Music Circle is held on the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Corona Senior Center (Map). The next meeting will be on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

You must be 50 years of age or older and a member of the Corona Senior Center to participate in the group. There are no membership fees, but you must complete a form to become a member. The Corona Senior Center is open six (6) days a week: Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fridays 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Saturdays 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

If you have any questions about this program or the Corona Senior Center, please contact us at 951-736-2363 or email Senior.Center@DiscoverCorona.com.