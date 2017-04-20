National Drug Take Back Initiative

On Saturday, April 29, 2017, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be holding their Eleventh Annual National Take Back Initiative event.

The goal of the program is to allow Southern Californians to deliver all of their unused, unwanted, or expired medications to law enforcement officials who can, in turn, dispose of these controlled substances in a secure and non-hazardous manner, potentially saving lives and protecting the ecosystem, while educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Sharps/needles will not be accepted at this event. There will be several locations throughout the Southern California area.

The Corona Police Department will be assisting DEA with this event between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at CVS, located at 1322 W. Sixth St., Corona.