The Corona Public Library will be hosting six free events April 10-15 to celebrate library services!

Included in the celebration will be the Corona Symphony Wind Quintet on Monday April 10, NASA’s Discovery Dome on Tuesday April 11, the Level Up Gaming Truck on Wednesday April 12, and a Creative Souls Painting Party for adults on April 13. Start your weekend off Friday April 14 at the second Annual Dance Your Tax Write-Off karaoke and dance party with DJ D-Dizzle. To conclude the celebration on Saturday April 15, author Jennifer Torres will be reading excerpts from her newest novel, Stef Soto, Taco Queen, and will be leading the audience during an interactive presentation and art workshop. Ms. Torres will be available for book signings during a mariachi performance and a taco lunch.

National Library Week is an annual observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country. It is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and librarians and to promote library use and support.

Corona’s National Library Week is generously funded by Friends of the Library, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting our Library in providing the best programs, services, materials and experience for Library visitors. If you have any questions about these events please contact Dani Perez-Granado-Cox at 951-279-3721 or email DanielleP@DiscoverCorona.com.