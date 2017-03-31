Save water, win a Prius!

Cities across the nation are joining the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation! The annual challenge, April 1- 30, is a non-profit national community service campaign to inspire residents to make a series of informative and easy-to-do online pledges at MyWaterPledge.com to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy. The City of Corona is taking part in the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, and we need your help to make our city the most water wise in the nation!

Enter to win a Toyota Prius, water saving fixtures, and other prizes. All you have to do is let us know how you will be saving water and energy during Earth Month. Residents in the winning cities will be eligible to win hundreds of prizes. Tell all your friends!

Last year, residents from over 4,100 cities in all 50 U.S. states pledged to reduce their annual consumption of freshwater by 1.9 billion gallons, reduce waste sent to landfills by 42 million pounds, and prevent more than 87,000 pounds of hazardous waste from entering our watersheds. The challenge goes beyond recent drought issues and looks at the ways our water use will affect the future of our communities — from how we grow food to reducing polluted runoff.

The 6th National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is presented by the Wyland Foundation and Toyota, with support from the U.S EPA WaterSense, The Toro Company, National League of Cities, Conserva Irrigation, and Earth Friendly Products (makers of ECOS).

How it works:

Take the “My Water Pledge” on behalf of the City of Corona.

See how much you’ve pledged to save.

If Corona wins and you choose to enter the prize drawing, you are eligible to win one of the following prizes: Grand Prize: All-new 2016 Toyota Prius $1000 Shopping Spree at a Home Improvement Store 50 Greening Your Cleaning Gift Baskets from Earth Friendly Products (ECOS) 50 Toro EVOLUTION® Series Controller (equipped w/ Smart Connect®, Weather Sensor, and additional 4 station module) 50 Cree 6-Pack Dimmable (84% less energy) LED Light Bulbs 50 Avex Brazos Autoseal® Water Bottle (Set of 2) 25 EcoFlow® Showerheads from Waterpik



For more information, visit the My Water Pledge webpage.