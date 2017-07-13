National Night Out 2017

The Corona Police Department invites you and your neighbors to be part of National Night Out (NNO) on August 1, 2017. This annual event is part of a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships as well as neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods a safer, better place to live.

NNO is a great way to enhance the relationship between residents and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community to our neighborhoods. These events are designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime programs, and send a clear message to criminals letting them know Corona residents and local law enforcement stand united.National NNO “America’s Night Out Against Crime” began in 1984 and has grown to be a night where neighbors participate across thousands of communities from all 50 states. NNO is a community-wide crime prevention program sponsored locally by the Corona Police Department and our local businesses.

The Corona Police Department encourages the community to host an event in your neighborhood. If you are interested in hosting an event please register online.

Safety Information, Mounted Unit, K-9 Unit, Police Cars, Police Motors, Fingerprinting and Giveaways will be spread out between four different locations on August 1, 2017 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

o Zone 1: Corona Public Library [MAP]

o Zone 2: New Zone Office [MAP]

o Zone 3: Vons Parking Lot [MAP]

o Zone 4: Ralphs Parking Lot [MAP]

If you would like any further information on National Night Out please contact Crime Prevention Assistants Rosalyna Aguilar at 951-279-3577.