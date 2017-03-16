Did you know that March 30th is National Take a Walk in the Park Day? The City of Corona invites you to celebrate the holiday by strolling in one of the City’s 35 parks!

Walking is a low impact exercise that most people can enjoy. It’s a great foundation for an active lifestyle whose benefits include a lower stress level, decreases in blood pressure, and weight loss.

The City of Corona maintains 35 parks with a variety of amenities such as picnic shelters, playgrounds, ball fields, basketball and tennis courts, and even a splash pad. For a listing of the City’s Parks and their amenities, please visit the online Parks & Facilities webpage.

Enjoy a day in the park with your family and friends by renting a picnic shelter through the Department of Library and Recreation Services. For $15/hour (resident rate) / $25/hour (non-resident rate) you can create memories that will last a lifetime. To rent a shelter, submit a Picnic Shelter Application to the Circle City Center (Map), the Corona Public Library (Map), or the Recreation Services offices at City Hall (Map). For more information, please contact the Library and Recreation Services Department at (951) 736-2241.