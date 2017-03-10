New 91 Lanes to open March 20 – Expect Heavy Work to Prepare for Opening

Mark your calendar! The Riverside County Transportation Commission has set March 20 as the opening date for the new 91 Express Lanes and general purpose lanes in Corona. Westbound lanes are planned to open by 4 a.m., and eastbound lanes are planned to open by 5 a.m..

RCTC’s $1.4 billion 91 Project extends the 91 Express Lanes eight miles to Interstate 15 in Riverside County, adds general purpose lanes between the 71 and I-15, and provides a tolled express connector between the 91 and I-15. The project also built or widened 32 bridges, improved five interchanges, and realigned and repaved local streets.

Construction began in July 2014. The project used an innovative design-build method, which accelerated project delivery by three to four years. Typically, a project of this size and complexity would take approximately seven years to build.

“RCTC made a promise to open the new lanes in spring 2017, and March 20 is the first day of spring,” said RCTC Executive Director Anne Mayer. “We are proud to deliver on our promise and equally proud of this major infrastructure investment for Corona and the region,” she said.

During the next 10 days, crews will be working night and day to prepare the new lanes for opening. Motorists should expect multiple lane closures and ramp closures on eastbound and westbound 91, with particularly significant work occurring between Thursday, March 16 and Sunday, March 19. Drivers should expect delays of at least one hour when traveling through the project limits on March 19 and are encouraged to allow extra travel or to avoid the area by using State Route 57 and State Route 60 as alternate routes or to travel via Metrolink.

Although the new lanes will open on March 20, construction work will be ongoing until the fall, with periodic closures required. Information will continue to be available through the project website, sr91projectinfo.com, the project helpline, 877–770–9191, the project email sr91project@rctc.org, and social media.

The 91 Express Lanes in Orange County and Riverside County will be jointly operated by RCTC and the Orange County Transportation Authority to provide customers with a seamless customer service experience.

All users must have a FasTrak® transponder issued by any California toll agency. Special promotions are under way. New account holders will receive a week of free tolls (two weeks with a valid AAA membership). Existing account holders will receive a $25 account credit for referring a friend who opens a new account.

Combined, the Riverside County and Orange County 91 Express Lanes offer 18 miles of freeflowing travel. Entry and exit points include:

Eastbound Travel

Enter at the 55/-91 Interchange and the County Line

Exit at the County Line, at the 91 at McKinley Street or I-15 South at Ontario Avenue

Westbound Travel

Enter at I-15 North at Ontario Avenue, the 91 at McKinley Street or the County Line

Exit at the County Line or the 55/91 Interchange

To open a 91 Express Lanes FasTrak® account, view toll rates, receive information about carpool discounts for vehicles with three or more occupants, view a map of the facility or obtain more information, please visit 91expresslanes.com or call the Customer Service Center at 800-600-9191.